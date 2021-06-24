53-Man Roster Projection: WR Robby Anderson Player Profile

WR Robby Anderson

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 190 lbs

College: Temple

NFL Stats: 302 rec, 4,155 yards, 23 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Robby Anderson decided to remain at home in Florida and skip out on voluntary OTAs. He was the only big-time name that did not attend which had some thinking there was some sort of beef between him and the Panthers or maybe it was a contract situation. Once Anderson arrived in Charlotte, he told the media that he stayed at home because he was on a good program and didn't want to stop that program to come to OTAs.

After being labeled a "deep ball threat" during his time in New York, Anderson showcased that he can do it all in 2020 and had a breakout season going over 1,000 receiving yards.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

With one year in Joe Brady's offense and now getting to reunite with his former quarterback Sam Darnold, Anderson should be set up for yet another stellar season. With Curtis Samuel now out of the picture, look for Anderson's targets to increase this fall.

