    • October 10, 2021
    All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Eagles

    Everything you need to know ahead of Carolina's week three contest against Philadelphia.
    The Carolina Panthers are looking to bounce back on Sunday following their first loss of the season. Once again, the Panthers will be without running back Christian McCaffrey and won't have newly acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore available until week seven. Philadelphia is off to a 1-3 start but have played better than their record would indicate.

    To read up on everything you need to know ahead of today's game, see the links provided below.

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Eagles Game Preview 

    Panthers vs Eagles: Matchups to Watch

    Panthers Depth Chart

    Eagles Depth Chart

    Panthers' Keys to the Game vs Eagles

    Score Predictions for Panthers vs Eagles

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Eagles

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs Philadelphia

    What the Gilmore Trade Means for the Panthers' Cap Space, Donte Jackson + More

