October 5, 2021
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Eagles

Carolina is expected to get back in the win column in week five.
Adversity hit the Carolina Panthers for the first time in 2021 on Sunday during their loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, it's all about how this team responds after coming up short and having their worst game of the year defensively.

Fortunately for Matt Rhule and his crew, the Panthers will return to Bank of America Stadium for back-to-back home games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings. 

The Eagles were very competitive in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs which took a lot of people by surprise. They don't have much of a running game but QB Jalen Hurts is off to a superb start tossing for 1,167 yards and seven touchdowns while completing passes at a 66% clip.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 64.6% chance to defeat the Eagles. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has been a 35.1% chance to win which seems about right. Carolina's defense looked really bad on Sunday but I'd say that had more to do will the plethora of weapons that the Cowboys have. They are one of the top offenses in the NFL after all. I would expect the Panthers' defense that we saw for the first three weeks to reappear this Sunday. 

Kickoff between the Panthers and Eagles is set for 1 p.m. on FOX. 

