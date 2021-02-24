Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: LB Adarius Taylor

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: LB

Name: Adarius Taylor

Height: 6'0" Weight: 230 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 19 tackles, one tackle for loss

Analysis: Adarius Taylor spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Panthers' special teams unit in punt and kickoff coverage. However, he did appear in 111 defensive snaps but he did not fare too well especially in pass coverage. Taylor allowed eight of nine passes to be completed including one going for a touchdown. I liked Taylor's effort on special teams, but he was a liability defensively.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Wave goodbye

GM Scott Fitterer said there's going to be a lot of roster turnover, especially on the back end of the roster. This makes me believe that Taylor's time in Carolina has come to an end. Although he was primarily a special teams player, you want to have more production out of that role. If an injury occurs to a linebacker, it's important to have someone come in that can be relied on. I just don't know that Taylor can provide that.

READ MORE Wave or Goodbye articles below.

RB Mike Davis

WR Pharoh Cooper

WR Curtis Samuel

TE Chris Manhertz

OT Taylor Moton

OT Russell Okung

DL Efe Obada

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Corn Elder

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.