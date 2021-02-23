Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: TE Chris Manhertz

Looking at what the Panthers should do with their free agent tight end.
Author:
Publish date:

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: TE

Name: Chris Manhertz

Height: 6'6" Weight: 255 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 6 receptions, 52 yards

Analysis: 

Earlier this year, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called Chris Manhertz the best blocking tight end in the NFL and it's hard to argue that he was wrong. Manhertz started 12 of the Panthers' 16 games this past season and ultimately won the job because of his ability to block. Yes, he's not the elite receiving tight end like everyone would like to have but he does the dirty work and most of all, he's reliable. Heading into his 8th year in the league, it's hard to imagine that he will become any better as a receiver. At this point, he pretty much is what he is, but that's okay. He knows his role and doesn't try to do anything he's not capable of doing. 

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Re-sign

It may not be the most popular decision, but I would bring Manhertz back on a cheap, one-year deal. He's valuable as a blocker and can continue to mentor Ian Thomas throughout his development. I would not be shocked if Carolina added to the tight end room via the draft or free agency but having Manhertz on the roster for 2021 is more valuable than you would think.

