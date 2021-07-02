Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 CB Order

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move on to the cornerbacks.

Starters - Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson

The Panthers needed to solve their issues in the cornerback room this offseason and got a big shot in the arm with the addition of Jaycee Horn. The Panthers took Horn with the 8th overall pick in hopes of him turning into a shutdown corner - something the Panthers clearly did not have a year ago. His swagger, physicality, and playmaking ability are all traits that will make this Panthers defense much better defending the pass in 2021.

Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie deal and Carolina has to decide whether or not he is someone they want to be a part of their future. Jackson's talent has never been in question but it's his health and lack of consistency that have been troubling. If Jackson can stay on the field this season and prove he can be a solid starter and keep plays in front of him, he should earn a 2nd contract with the Panthers.

Backups - A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin

A.J. Bouye will not be available for the Panthers for the first two games of the season as he will be serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He sat out four games last year as part of the suspension. Once Bouye returns to the field, he should be inserted right into the game plan and could even crack the starting lineup if defensive coordinator Phil Snow elects to roll three corners out onto the field, which he has mentioned as being a possibility. Regardless of Bouye's role, he will be a big addition to Carolina's secondary.

Rashaan Melvin has been a very consistent corner over the last four seasons spending it with three different teams (Colts, Raiders, Lions). At the moment of his signing in free agency, Melvin was penciled into the starting lineup but with Bouye and Horn now in the fold, Melvin will likely be the 4th corner in the rotation. After starting 29 games over the past three seasons, this will be a bit of a different role for Melvin, but it gives Carolina extreme depth at a very important position.

3rd group - Keith Taylor Jr., Troy Pride Jr.

I'll admit, I was a little surprised when the Panthers took Keith Taylor Jr. in this year's draft. He didn't record a single reception during his time at Washington and really lacked aggression. If he has a similar approach in the NFL, he won't last long in the league. It sounds brutal, but that's just the business.

Troy Pride Jr. had a lot of ups and downs last year as a rookie as he was adjusting to the NFL. Pride is arguably one of the fastest players on the roster and can cover a lot of ground. However, he has to do a much better job of staying balanced in his backpedal and maintain good position to be able to make more plays on the ball. He will be a big asset to the special teams unit but his role defensively will almost certainly be limited.

