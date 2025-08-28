All Panthers

Analyst explains bizarre Panthers 53-man roster move

The Carolina Panthers have an abundance of one position on the 53-man roster going into the season.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders reacts after a first down against the Atlanta Falcons.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders reacts after a first down against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The dust has settled and the Carolina Panthers have their 53-man roster going into the season.

While there were a few surprises on the roster, the biggest move that was viewed as a surprise was the team's decision to carry four tight ends. ESPN insider David Newton explained why the Panthers opted to keep a quartet at the position.

"Releasing 2021 Pro Bowl wideout Hunter Renfrow in his attempt at a comeback from ulcerative colitis will get the biggest headlines, particularly since the Panthers kept seven wide receivers," Newton wrote.

"But the most significant move is keeping four tight ends in Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and James Mitchell. It shows the team isn't sure Tremble will be 100 percent recovered from back surgery after missing most of camp. Look for this number to change once the dust settles."

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers are expecting Sanders to emerge as the top tight end for the group this season. The second-year pro out of Texas caught 33 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season with the Panthers.

The team selected a blocking tight end in Evans in the fifth round out of Notre Dame, while Mitchell could be the odd man out once Tremble is fully healthy.

If the Panthers can get some quality contributions from their tight ends this season, the offense will continue to improve.

The Panthers are getting ready for their Week 1 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

