Bryce Young to continue time-honored NFL tradition that started with Cam Newton

We don't know yet what Bryce Young's future holds in the NFL. We do know he's going to have a little more time to figure that out with the Carolina Panthers, though.

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Panthers are expected to pick up the fifth-year option for Bryce Young. That continued a run of every former No. 1 overall QB draft pick getting the option picked up since Cam Newton back in 2011.

Carolina is expected to pick up the fifth-year option on QB Bryce Young’s contract this off-season, which is typical. As @EpKap pointed out, of the eight QBs picked No. 1 overall since 2011, there never has been a QB drafted No. 1 overall whose fifth-year option wasn’t picked up. pic.twitter.com/kJmJXZRI2V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2026

Speaking of Cam Newton, he'll be on hand for today's playoff game for the Panthers - their first since Newton's exceptional performance at the end of the 2017 season. Newton will be recording his 4th & 1 podcast with the Roaring Riot crew outside the stadium, then he will be banging the Keep Pounding drum on the sideline before kickoff.

In many ways today represents a new chapter for the organization. As they finally mend the rift with their last franchise quarterback, they're also making a new commitment to their next.

Bryce Young's numbers may not be as impressive as most quarterbacks who go No. 1 overall, but he has done more than enough to earn that fifth year option.

In 16 starts this season, Young posted an 8-8 record, totaling over 3,000 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Those aren't superstar stats but they're also much better than what Carolina fans have come to expect since Newton's shoulder cut his career short.

The most impressive number that Young has produced is his record of game-winning drives. Heading into today's Wild Card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, he's had 12 of them - more than any other quarterback in the NFL since he entered the league in 2023.

One of those GWDs came against the Rams at the end of November - which was arguably the best we've ever seen Young throwing the ball. Young went 15/20 for 206 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a season-best 10.3 yards per attempt and a career-best 147.1 passer rating.

It's going to be difficult to put up a line like that twice on a Rams team that finished the season in the top 10 in scoring defense - but anything close to it would go a longway towards a historic upset.

