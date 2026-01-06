Hunter Renfrow waived as Panthers bring back injured playmaker from IR

The Carolina Panthers are officially moving on from Hunter Renfrow ahead of their first playoff matchup in eight years. This isn't all that surprising, as Renfrow has hardly played all year, as the Panthers valued youth at wide receiver.

The #Panthers have waived WR Hunter Renfrow and DB Demani Richardson.



WR David Moore has been activated from IR. There’s a free spot now for Rob Hunt if he gets cleared to play. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 6, 2026

This comes as a response to David Moore returning from Injured Reserve. The Panthers, who routinely leave Renfrow on the sideline, weren't going to keep two veteran wide receivers who will hardly see any targets on the roster.

Additionally, safety Demani Richardson has been waived. This clears two spots, and presumably, the second spot on the roster will be for guard Robert Hunt. He hasn't been reinstated yet, but this feels like a preemptive move to that happening.

Renfrow was a solid addition while the Panthers waited for Jalen Coker's return and after Adam Thielen's departure, and he had a throwback two-touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) runs with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

However, he hasn't played since an October 12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He hasn't had multiple catches in a game since the September 28 loss to the New England Patriots. He's been a healthy scratch a lot.

With Moore, a favorite of head coach Dave Canales, coming back and the young wide receivers really playing well (excluding Xavier Legette), this was always likely. Renfrow was of service when they needed him, but the Panthers haven't needed him for a very long time.

The Panthers had a surplus of wide receivers in training camp, thanks in part to Renfrow's arrival. He was attempting to make an NFL comeback after suffering a major illness that cost him his NFL career.

To his credit, he played well enough to warrant a look, but the Panthers initially did not add him to their first 53-man roster. However, once Thielen was traded, there was a spot. With Jalen Coker going on IR, there was a need.

Renfrow made 15 catches on 26 targets in six appearances with the Panthers. He recorded 89 total yards and two touchdowns. It is unclear if he did enough to justify a return to the NFL next season, but he will likely get another shot in training camp again in the summer.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Opening odds for Rams-Panthers revealed

Panthers rise in power rankings after sloppy loss

Panthers’ running game AWOL ahead of playoffs