Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go
We finally have our first reported roster cut of the year for the Carolina Panthers - and it's one that wasn't hard to see coming. After performing atrociously in all three of the team's preseason games, third-string quarterback Jack Plummer is going to get waived, according to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.
Plummer came to the Panthers in 2024 after going through a unique college career. He put in three years at Purdue, then transferred to Cal, then transferred again to Louisville for his final season. All together he put up a little under 10,000 total passing yards, 68 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in 47 college games.
As happens to so many promising college quarterbacks, the transition to the NFL proved a rough one for Plummer, who did not see the field once in a regular season game despite struggles from both Bryce Young and Andy Dalton last season.
Plummer may catch on somewhere else on a practice squad, but after the preseason he just had it seems like a long shot. With him out of the picture, Carolina's third-string QB spot will fall to the recently-signed Bryce Perkins - for now.
That's one down and 36 more cuts to go before Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. deadline from the league office. Here's where we'll be tracking each of the team's reported roster moves.
QB Jack Plummer
