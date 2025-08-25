All Panthers

Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go

The Panthers are down to three quarterbacks on their roster after waiving 2024 undrafted free agent Jack Plummer.

Tim Weaver

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer (16) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
We finally have our first reported roster cut of the year for the Carolina Panthers - and it's one that wasn't hard to see coming. After performing atrociously in all three of the team's preseason games, third-string quarterback Jack Plummer is going to get waived, according to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.

Plummer came to the Panthers in 2024 after going through a unique college career. He put in three years at Purdue, then transferred to Cal, then transferred again to Louisville for his final season. All together he put up a little under 10,000 total passing yards, 68 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in 47 college games.

As happens to so many promising college quarterbacks, the transition to the NFL proved a rough one for Plummer, who did not see the field once in a regular season game despite struggles from both Bryce Young and Andy Dalton last season.

Plummer may catch on somewhere else on a practice squad, but after the preseason he just had it seems like a long shot. With him out of the picture, Carolina's third-string QB spot will fall to the recently-signed Bryce Perkins - for now.

That's one down and 36 more cuts to go before Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. deadline from the league office. Here's where we'll be tracking each of the team's reported roster moves.

QB Jack Plummer

