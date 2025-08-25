Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety who's on the trade block
With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2025 NFL season, we have reached the final stretch run and the last opportunity for teams to improve their rosters before the games begin. The next couple of days will see hundreds of new free agents become available, but there's also a robust trade market going on.
For the Carolina Panthers there's an intriguing name out there that's actively being shopped by the New England Patriots. Surprisingly, it's former second-round draft pick Kyle Dugger, who played his college ball at Lenoir-Rhyne. Dugger looked great his first few years in the league but has apparently fallen out of favor - and NFL Network is reporting that he's openly on the trade block.
Patriots shopping S Kyle Dugger
Dugger became a full-time starter in his second season with the Patriots and balled out the next three years, totaling nine interceptions and 20 pass breakups. That earned him a four-year deal heading into last season, but it's clear head coach Mike Vrabel does not think he's worth it.
Perhaps all Duggar needs is a change of scenery, and it's difficult to think of a more-different NFL head coach from Vrabel than Dave Canales. As it happens, Carolina is still pretty thin at the safety position, even if we assume that rookie Lathan Ransom is ready to start next to Tre'Von Moehrig.
Dugger has the skillset that the Panthers should be looking for. We know Ransom and Moehrig can lay wood and defend the run, but their coverage and ball skills are question marks. Not so for Dugger, who has the range and the ability to play the deep safety role better than either one.
Dugger did have a rough 2024 season, but that may have had to do with an ankle injury that he reportedly hid from the team. If the Panthers believe he can get back to his former level of play from 2021-2023 he'd absolutely be worth a Day 3 pick.
