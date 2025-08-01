Veteran Andy Dalton, rookie Jimmy Horn gaining rhythm at Panthers training camp
The expectation around the Carolina Panthers going into the 2025 season is that quarterback Bryce Young will be leading the offense under center.
But that doesn't mean that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton shouldn't be prepared to hear his name called. Dalton started five games for the Panthers last season as Young struggled in just his second season.
There is no quarterback competition in training camp this year, but it can't hurt for Dalton to find a rhythm with his receivers, and he is already doing that with 2025 sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn.
In Friday's practice, Dalton made an outstanding connection with Horn on a play during seven-on-seven. According to Alex Zietlow, it was a toe-tapping score in the corner of the endzone.
The pair continued to find a connection throughout practice, as Horn even caught a touchdown reception in a drill with all 11 players on the field.
Horn's college journey started at South Florida, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Colorado for his final two seasons of his collegiate career.
Now, Horn is showcasing that he may be more than just a sixth-round talent. If his confidence continues to grow, the rookie receiver could see himself make a larger impact when the preseason slate of games begins. Horn is one to keep an eye on during camp.
