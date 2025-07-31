Cam Newton slander continues with wildly off-base style over substance take
Cam Newton continues to come under fire from a wide variety of angles. The former Carolina Panthers QB has been attacked by Terrell Owens, Philadelphia Eagles fans, a Philly-based rapper, Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark, and more. The hits keep coming, but just like when he was in the NFL, Newton keeps on going.
The latest hit, however, has nothing to do with his Jalen Hurts comments or the ensuing outrage. It's just someone bringing back up the faulty claim that Newton was more or less a one-year wonder who faded out of relevance after his MVP season. He's now being called a prime example of style over substance.
Cam Newton takes another hit for late-career
After 2015, it is absolutely true that Cam Newton did not quite reach the same level of play again. He never won MVP again, and he never really dominated the NFL quite to the same level, but the idea that he wasn't good after that is asinine.
He was excellent in 2017, posting solid numbers despite literally having practice squad wide receivers. He started and nearly won a road playoff game with Devin Funchess, Kaelin Clay, Brenton Bersin, and Russell Shepherd as his wide receivers.
And then in 2018, before a career-altering and eternally damaging hit from TJ Watt to Newton's shoulder, his numbers were on pace to be better than his MVP season. This claim that he wasn't good after is just silly.
Steven Stiles with MSN argued, "Cam, in his prime, was electric, no doubt. But in the later years, the fashion was louder than the football, and that Superman act lost its spark." Unfortunately, that couldn't be further from the truth, although it is fair to say that Newton's fashion was quite loud.
This comes as part of a trend where fans try to downplay how good Newton was. There are claims out there now that Jalen Hurts is a better QB than Newton ever was. However, the collective internet, aside from Eagles fans and a few stragglers, aren't buying that claim whatsoever.
