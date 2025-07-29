Bryce Young praises Tetairoa McMillan after unreal catch in Panthers camp
On Monday, at Carolina Panthers camp, Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young hooked up for a genuine highlight reel play. Despite excellent coverage from Mike Jackson, Young dropped it into the bucket, and McMillan made a falling hands catch.
It was a huge play for the QB-WR combo, one that bolsters the belief that McMillan will change this offense for the better and truly help Young out. After practice, the third-year QB spoke up on what he saw on that play.
Bryce Young breaks down Tetairoa McMillan's highlight catch
"It was a great job of [McMillan] going and tracking the ball. It was great coverage. That's the league, there's going to be a lot of great corners out there, a lot of contested catches," Bryce Young said of the play. "Great job of T-Mac understanding leverage, fighting pressure with pressure, fading out at the last moment."
Young also said that players will always win some reps and lose some others. Just before the highlight-reel catch, McMillan lost a rep to Jackson in one-on-ones, so he bounced back and won the next one.
"It's the competitive spirit that he has," the Panthers QB noted. "You gotta watch it, learn from it, and come back and compete. Every rep's a new opportunity, and he's done a great job with that." So far, McMillan looks like exactly what the Panthers were looking for.
