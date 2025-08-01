All Panthers

Panthers coach Dave Canales announces big decision on preseason lineups

The coach is making a major change from last year.

Zach Roberts

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media after practice at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Last year, it was Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales' first year as a head coach, so it was his first preseason as the boss about a year ago. He decided to prioritize player health over getting players reps, so most starters sat most of the preseason.

That included QB Bryce Young, who played one series the entire preseason in his second year in the NFL. That backfired tremendously, begging the question of what might've happened had the starters played and what Canales will do next time. The answer to the latter has just been revealed.

Panthers starters will play in two preseason games

The Panthers will begin their preseason in about a week against the Cleveland Browns. According to Dave Canales, all starters, including QB Bryce Young, will play. This is a complete 180 from the first preaseason Canales ran.

If the Browns echo that strategy, it'll be a crucial preseason game, because they have a really dominant defensive line. That will be good practice for the Panthers' offensive line and for Young, who at times has struggled under pressure in his career.

The Panthers will play their starters again in the second preseason game in Houston the following week. The third and final game has yet to be mentioned, but the coach may opt to rest his starters before a grueling regular season if all goes well.

