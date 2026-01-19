Panthers predicted to take potential Bryce Young replacement in 2026 NFL draft

The Carolina Panthers seem to have found their franchise QB in Bryce Young. He led them to the playoffs and has improved every single season. They will pick up his fifth-year option, and an extension isn't totally out of the realm of possibility.

That said, GM Dan Morgan has said he wants some competition at QB and/or a younger backup than Andy Dalton, who may retire or be cut to save money. The simplest way to do that is in the draft, although it's not the smartest route.

That is, however, what one analyst's latest mock draft predicts: the Panthers adding a QB who could end up developing and taking over for Young.

Panthers land Clemson QB Cade Klubnik in latest mock

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) warms up during the Pinstipe Bowl practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers aren't in position to take a top QB in the draft, and even if they were, they shouldn't. Bryce Young is their man, and taking Fernando Mendoza or Ty Simpson would be unwise.

Later on, though, anything's possible, and A to Z sports writer Kole Noble predicrts the Panthers will take a QB from the class of 2026 in the fourth round: Clemson standout Cade Klubnik.

"The Panthers made the justified decision to pick up Bryce Young’s fifth-year option for the 2027 season, but that didn’t stop the team’s general manager from bringing up how the quarterback position could be improved behind the team’s young starter," Noble noted.

He continued, "Morgan said he wanted a young QB that can extend with his legs to develop. Cade Klubnik might be the best option in the draft to fit that role without using a top draft pick and can keep him in the Carolinas."

Klubnik was once a first-round prospect, so the value in the fourth round is far from terrible. However, the Panthers have bigger needs than backup quarterback, so a fourth-round pick is much too valuable to use on a backup QB or a developmental quarterback.

If the Panthers want a young, mobile QB to back Bryce Young up, then free agency has some options:

Zach Wilson

Kenny Pickett

Trey Lance

Sam Howell

Any one of those four makes more sense than Klubnik unless the Panthers think Klubnik could be the QB of the future. However, they most likely don't think that, and they're probably not looking to a fourth-round QB to push for the starting job over Young.

