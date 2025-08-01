How a recent Super Bowl winning team will have major impact on Panthers defense
In 2024, the Carolina Panthers’ defense was a horror show—and that’s being polite. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan added some pieces both via the draft and free agency to aid its cause. It’s that former aspect of player acquisition that is worth noting.
ESPN’s David Newton points out the connections between some current Panthers and former Rams who were part of the latter’s Super Bowl LVI title campaign in 2021.
Panthers’ defense hopes to benefit from members of a Super Bowl title team
“Defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom, nose tackle Bobby Brown III and safety Nick Scott are all expected to play prominent roles in (Ejiro) Evero’s 3-4 scheme. Each of them played on that Super Bowl LVI champion team, giving Carolina only two fewer Rams from that squad than the current Los Angeles team has. Robinson and Scott were with the Panthers last season, while Rozeboom and Brown came over from the Rams during the offseason.
“The coaching staff also has a strong Rams influence,” added Newton. “Beyond Evero (2017-21), there is outside linebackers coach AC Carter (2023-24) and passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley (2020-22).”
Robinson actually tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks in 2024. In his first season with the Panthers a year ago, Scott played in just 10 games. However, what’s intriguing is that in 2021 with the Rams, he made just one start during the regular season but was in the opening lineup for all four postseason games for Sean McVay’s title team.
Evero is entering his third season as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. Morgan has surrounded him with playoff-tested veterans and some promising rookies. His unit can’t afford to have a second consecutive disastrous showing.
