Carolina Panthers skyrocket in NFL power rankings with one major task

The Carolina Panthers had about as good a bye week as one can have. They got to rest after a grueling 13-week stretch that, by the end of it, saw several crucial players come away banged up.

They got to enjoy the biggest win they've had since at least 2017, and they got to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose and fall into a tie with Carolina atop the NFC South.

They also moved up five spots in CBS Sports' Pete Prisco's weekly power rankings, but the analyst has one thing they have to do this week.

Panthers can't 'look past' Week 15 opponent

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Panthers skyrocketed from 19 to 14 in Pete Prisco's rankings thanks to their inability to play poorly and a couple of other teams suffering losses in Week 14. They're now firmly a top-half NFL team.

To stay there, and to remain in the hunt for a playoff berth, the Panthers have to do one thing, per Prisco.

"They come off their bye tied with the Bucs in the division race at 7-6, with two games left against them. They can't look past the Saints this week," he wrote.

All eyes, understandably, are on the Buccaneers. They're in first via tiebreaker now, and the Panthers see them next week and again in Week 18.

Furthermore, the Seahawks, one of the NFL's best teams, loom in Week 17. The schedule gets really hard after this week, so the Panthers might get caught looking ahead.

That may have been what they did in Week 12 when they lost to the Saints at home. They came off a huge win on the road over the Green Bay Packers, and they had the Atlanta Falcons up next.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) after a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Saints came in and dominated on defense en route to a shocking 10-point loss. Now riding high after another upset win, the Saints are at home, and the Panthers cannot be complacent and think they can sleepwalk to a win.

If they lose this game, the division won't be fully out of reach, but the Panthers can effectively kiss the postseason goodbye.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers get big bump from bye week in NFL power rankings

All the ways the Panthers can dethrone the Buccaneers in NFC South

Where the Panthers need to improve most to make the NFL Playoffs