Carolina Panthers 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft: First edition

General manager Dan Morgan put together as good a 2025 NFL draft class as any team in the league, boosting the Carolina Panthers' roster in several places where they needed it most.

If nothing else, the Panthers have landed two strong long-term starters with Tetairoa McMilland and Nick Scourton - plus a few solid role players, to boot.

While this is an encouraging turn, this team is going to need more than one quality draft class to catch up with the true contenders around the league. Our first three-round mock draft for 2026 attempts to do that. Let's see how it played out.

Pick No. 16: Louisville WR Chris Bell

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For the third straight year, the Panthers take a wide receiver in Round 1. This wouldn't be necessary if Xavier Legette was living up to his potential, but the fact is that McMillan has been a one-man-show far too often this season and Bryce Young needs more weapons.

Enter Chris Bell (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) another tall, big-bodied receiver with a wide catch radius to fit Carolina's prototype. In 11 games this year he's posted 72 catches, 917 yards and six touchdowns.

Chris Bell highlights

Pick No. 48: South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Donavon Greene (3) tries to make a one handed catch behind South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cornerback may not seem like a big need for the Panthers with two strong starters already on the outside, but modern NFL teams can never have too much talent at this spot.

South Carolina's Brandon Cisse (six-foot, 190 pounds) fits the long and lanky profile the Panthers like at the position. Cisse is ranked third at his position by PFF in this draft class. He's totaled 10 pass breakups and two interceptions in three seasons.

Brandon Cisse highlights

Pick No. 80: Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can make a case to hit Carolina's need on the edge sooner than this, but so long as they draft one before the end of Day 2 the Panthers should come out alright.

Joshua Josephs (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) would help reinvigorate a pass rush that's struggled for three straight years. While his college numbers don't jump out (9.5 sacks, 22 TFL in 48 games), Josephs has the physical attributes to succeed at the next level, which is what really matters.

Joshua Josephs highlights

