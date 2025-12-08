Carolina Panthers get critical reinforcements heading into Week 15 game vs. Saints

Perhaps the most stunning thing about the Carolina Panthers' upset win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend was the number of key players they were missing from the starting lineup.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn was the biggest name to be ruled out, but he was far from the only one. The good news is that four starters who had to sit out against LA were back at practice today.

There won't be an official injury report until Wednesday, but here's a quick look at who's back.

CB Jaycee Horn

Carolina's star shutdown corner Jaycee Horn had a magnificent game on Monday Night Football against the 49ers, posting two interceptions and the team's highest PFF grade of the season. However, he also suffered a concussion that kept him sidelined against the Rams. Horn has posted five interceptions and allowed just a 44% completion rate and a 64.1 passer rating this season.

S Tre'Von Moehrig

The Panthers' biggest ticket item in free agency also found himself ruled out last week for an altogether different recent. Safety Tre'von Moehrig was suspended one game by the NFL for punching 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin. Going off what other players have said about Jennings recently, you can safely bet that he said something to deserve it.

LB Christian Rozeboom

Carolina has been especially thin at linebacker recently, and Christian Rozeboom was not in the lineup against LA as he's been dealing with lower body injuries. Rozeboom was also back at practice, today. For the year he's totaled 91 combined tackles in 11 games since being thrust into the starting lineup due to the ongoing Josey Jewell concussion situation.

C Cade Mays

The Panthers also had to go without their starting center for the third time this seson due to an ankle issue that made him a late addition to the Week 12 injury report. Carolina's offense has functioned better with Mays at center than with Austin Corbett. For the season he's earned a 67.9 pass blocking grade to go with a 59.4 in run blocking.

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

