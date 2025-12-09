3 keys to Panthers getting revenge, crucial win vs. Saints in Week 15

The Carolina Panthers incomprehensibly lost to the New Orleans Saints at home this year. The Panthers were coming off a huge win against the Green Bay Packers (in Green Bay), and they laid a total egg.

Thanks to the Saints also upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, that earlier loss doesn't hurt as much. But the Panthers cannot get swept by the Saints, so they must go on the road and get revenge. Here's how to do just that.

Keys to victory for Panthers vs. Saints

3. Have a smart but malleable game plan

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) rushes as New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) defends during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The game plan last time was simple. The Panthers opted to run Rico Dowdle into the ground like they had the few previous games. But the Saints keyed in and forced anyone else to beat them, and it worked.

If the Panthers want to run the ball, they should. But if it's not working, Dave Canales has to be flexible and not rigid. He has to adjust if Dowdle or Chuba Hubbard aren't getting it done and let Bryce Young throw it deep.

2. Win the turnover battle

The defense was pretty solid last time against the Saints, but they didn't win the turnover battle. That unit has been pretty opportunistic, and they'll need to create some turnovers this week.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers must take care of the football. Bryce Young can't throw bad interceptions late in the contest. He has to be clean. Even if he's not dicing up the defense, he cannot give them extra possessions.

1. Be aggressive

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and coaching staff on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dave Canales has sometimes been very aggressive, but he's also pretty conservative at times. The Saints aren't a top-tier opponent, so he doesn't need to play it safe. He can take risks and probably survive.

The Panthers were pretty aggressive against the Los Angeles Rams, and it led to a huge upset win. They cannot afford to go into their shell and get conservative, even with a worse opponent across the sideline. They have to stay aggressive and push the envelope.

