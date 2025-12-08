Carolina Panthers get big bump from bye week in NFL power rankings

In a surprise twist, the Carolina Panthers got some rare good luck working for them as they were off during their bye week. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got upset by the New Orleans Saints.

The loss dropped them to 7-6 on the season, pulling Tampa into a tie with the Panthers at the top of the NFC South standings.

Several other teams around the .500 mark also suffered losses on Sunday. As a result, Carolina has risen three spots in the latest NFL power rankings from Sportsnaut. They head into Week 15 ranked No. 14, up from No. 17 last week.

Panthers No. 14 in power rankings

"Inconsistency is the big issue right now for the Carolina Panthers. The same team that beat the Packers and Rams also lost by 10 points to New Orleans on Nov. 9, and now gets a Week 15 rematch versus the Saints. The hope for Carolina is that Dave Canales and Bryce Young will have solutions to what the Saints defense threw at them a few weeks ago. If so, the Panthers have a legitimate shot at the NFC South crown."

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Inconsistent is frustrating, but it's better than total free-fall, which is what's happening to a few other teams in their neighborhood, hence the bump.

Specifically, the Buccaneers went from being ranked 15th down to 18th, the Chiefs from 16th to 19th and the Colts from 14th all the way down to No. 20 thanks to Daniel Jones' Achilles injury.

Tampa's slide is the most-encouraging thing going for these Panthers as they head into the final four games on their schedule. Having won a lot of close matchups early in the season, the Bucs have since fallen off - losing five of their last seven games overall and their only wins coming against New Orleans and Arizona.

While the Bucs are still technically holding onto the fourth seed in the NFC, their point differential for the season is now at -26.

No matter what else happens, the Panthers will have to take care of business in their two matchups against Tampa and need at least a split for a chance at the playoffs.

