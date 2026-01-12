3 options for Panthers to replace Ickey Ekwonu in 2026

The Carolina Panthers lost Ikem Ekwonu early on against the Los Angeles Rams, and he never returned. It was clear from the get-go that it was a horrible injury and that he wouldn't return.

We know now that it's a ruptured patellar tendon, which is about as awful of news as it could be. The recovery time for that is a minimum of six months, but a more realistic timeline is 9-12 months before he's healed.

If Ekwonu takes longer to recover, then he will miss the entire 2026 season, which would've been his final one in a Panthers uniform barring an extension. That extension was likely, but now it's not.

In the immediate future, the Panthers are now without their left tackle. Who can they turn to?

Who the Panthers can get to replace Ickey Ekwonu

Yosh Nijman

Yosh Nijman is far from an inspiring tackle, but he was at least somewhat serviceable as a backup when he filled in for both Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton. If the Panthers knew Nijman was the starter, they could scheme up ways to help him out and use chips or double teams to protect that side better.

He's cheap and available, and he won't necessarily threaten Ekwonu's spot once he's healthy, which is a bonus. The offensive line would take a hit, but they love continuity, and Nijman brings that to the table.

Kelvin Beachum

Kelvin Beachum is one of the best free agent options. He's 36 years old, so he's not long for the NFL. He wouldn't need a long contract, which helps the Panthers save money on the interim left tackle. He's also pretty good.

He'll probably have plenty of interest, which is the biggest downside to going after anyone in free agency. However, Beachum is a solid option that could be pretty good for the year the Panthers will need him.

Gennings Dunker

There are a few good tackle prospects, but the Panthers should not be taking one in the first round. Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa are great, but they're long-term options. Unless the Panthers feel like they're now moving on from Ekwonu, they need to wait.

In the second or third round, the Panthers can strike for a short-term starter/long-term backup in the form of Gennings Dunker. The Penn State tackle would be a nice pick in the second round and could even be good enough for the Panthers to save some money on an Ekwonu extension.

