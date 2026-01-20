Cam Newton defends CJ Stroud after poor performance against Patriots

On Monday, after the divisional round weekend wrapped up, one of the biggest storylines was CJ Stroud's performance in the Houston Texans’ loss to the New England Patriots.

Many media personalities questioned whether he should start for them next season and if he deserves an extension.

Stroud was abysmal; he completed just 20 of his 47 pass attempts for 212 yards, threw four interceptions, all in the first half, and his QBR for the game was 21.1.

Just for context, a quarterback could spike the ball for the entire game and finish with a QBR of 39.6; that’s how bad of a day it was for the former No. 2 draft pick, picked behind Bryce Young, who was drafted first overall to Carolina.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Panther legend Cam Newton offered a different perspective, veering away from what most national media had to say about Stroud coming out of Sunday afternoon.

Newton makes frequent appearances on ESPN’s flagship debate show, “First Take,” and on Monday morning, the question was asked if Stroud was the biggest reason that the Patriots won.

Newton answered the question, saying yes, Stroud is largely why the Patriots are headed to the AFC Championship, but offered some context to why he thinks Stroud wasn’t able to succeed.

Newton stated, “Yes, but you have to understand, when you’re evaluating a certain player, it’s hard to evaluate what you just didn’t have.” The former Panthers QB is, of course, insinuating that the Houston offense faced challenges beyond Stroud's poor play.

"Yes, but you have to understand, when you're evaluating a certain player, it's hard to evaluate what you just didn't have." ✍️@CameronNewton on if C.J. Stroud was the reason for the Texans falling to the Patriots 28-16 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nsfLOf1dbj — First Take (@FirstTake) January 19, 2026

The Texans faced multiple issues: their star receiver, Nico Collins, was unavailable due to a concussion; tight end Dalton Schultz was injured early in the game; and their offensive line was among the worst in the league all season.

So yes, Stroud hasn’t been dealt the best cards this season, but when the play is as poor as his was, it comes down to just bad decision-making, and Stroud couldn’t get his head right at all in the game.

It was a deer in the headlights performance from a QB who two seasons ago had one of the best rookie campaigns ever.

Cam Newton highlighted other reasons why Stroud and the Texans' offense performed poorly, but he concluded his answer by saying Stroud needs to look himself in the mirror this offseason and improve.

“These are times, are defining moments in careers that you have to say to yourself, going into the offseason, hey I have to be better.”

With all the questions now being about whether Carolina made the right call with Bryce Young after all, Stroud has a “prove it” season ahead of him going into 2026, and Newton thinks that if Houston and head coach DeMeco Ryans can build a better foundation around Stroud, he can thrive once again

