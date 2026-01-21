Disastrous Panthers coach believes Bryce Young has earned an extension

There’s been a lot of praise (and some strong critique) for the Carolina Panthers’ current starting quarterback. It’s been a rollercoaster start to a career for Bryce Young. From a very rocky showing during his rookie season, to being benched after two games by new head coach Dave Canales in 2024.

From a slow start in 2025, to improving but inconsistent play the rest of the season. It all added up to an 8-9 record for the team, the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2017, and first NFC South title since ’15. Young had his moments in the 34-31 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He threw a first-quarter interception, but also finished the game with 264 yards passing and a score, and also ran for one touchdown.

Joseph Person of The Athletic reminds us that the Panthers have already made the decision to pick up the fifth-year option on the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The next thing on tap for Young is how big of an investment will the team make in his future.

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich with quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Former Panthers’ head coach Frank Reich, who was the team’s sideline leader for the first 11 games in 2023, had this to say about his former quarterback. “There’s just a natural ability to get the ball out of (his) hand quickly with accuracy from all kinds of different arm angles and positions. I still marvel. I’m watching these games and he’s scrambling and it looks like the play’s over, and somehow he finds a completion to keep the drive going. I just think that’s a trait that is hard to find, and he definitely has that trait.”

Despite his and the team’s inconsistent play this past season (the Panthers alternated wins and losses for 10 straight games from Weeks 7-17), Young has also shown his knack for the comeback. There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the improving signal-caller, and one of his former head coaches certainly likes what he sees in one specific aspect.

