All Panthers

Panthers’ last Super Bowl squad cracks ESPN’s Top 25 teams of last 25 NFL seasons

The last time the Panthers won a division title was in 2015 when the club reached Super Bowl 50. That team earned a spot on an NFL writer’s impressive list.

Russell Baxter

Dec 20, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Giants 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Giants 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

There have been 105 NFL seasons to date, 25 of those this century. Hence, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently ranked the best of the best when it came to NFL seasons by teams dating back to 2000. The 2015 Carolina Panthers finished 19th on the list, despite the fact that Ron Rivera’s team couldn’t close the deal when it came to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

“I’ll understand if Broncos fans are mad when they see that the team they beat in the Super Bowl made it onto the Top 25 while their champs did not. The Panthers were simply a better team throughout the season, even if they weren’t during the big game. Carolina won its first 14 games and had a real shot at going 16-0 before it fell to an 8-8 Falcons team, one year before Atlanta went on its own run to the title game…”

The main star on offense won MVP: Cam Newton threw for 3,837 yards with 35 touchdowns and added 636 rushing yards and 10 more scores on the ground. An offense whose leading wide receivers were Ted Ginn Jr. and Jerricho Cotchery shouldn’t have scared anyone, but buoyed by Greg Olsen and a creative run game, the Panthers were remarkably consistent: They scored 27 points in 15 of their 19 games, a mark that tied them with the 2007 Patriots and a handful of other teams in second place over the past 25 years.

Greg Olsen
Jan 24, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs the ball against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel (28) during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Only the 2018 Chiefs,” added Barnwell, “with Patrick Mahomes and a handful of other future Hall of Famers on offense, got to 27 more often. The Panthers were 15-0 when they did so. The Panthers were also excellent during their run to the Super Bowl. They dominated the Seahawks, going up 31-0 at halftime before Seattle racked up 24 unanswered points of its own. Newton and Co. then shellacked a very good Cardinals team in the NFC Championship Game, eventually forcing six Carson Palmer turnovers in a 49-15 victory.”

But it wasn’t mean to be on Super Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Despite limiting Denver to just 194 total yards, the mistake-prone Panthers fell by a 24-10 score. “With a clearly limited Peyton Manning waiting in the Super Bowl,” said Barnwell, “the Panthers were five-point favorites. They laid an egg, looked overawed by the moment and never got their run game going, which is why they’re not higher in the top 25.”

Of course, the real disappointment for the Panthers has nothing to do with this list. They remain one of 12 current NFL franchises that still hasn’t come up with a win on Super Sunday.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Matt Rhule snubbed from list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000

Ohio State heavy hitter named rookie to watch for Panthers in 2025

Analyst misses mark identifying Panthers’ biggest remaining roster need

NFL exec tells ESPN Panthers vet Robert Hunt is ‘better than you think’

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.