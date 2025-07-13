Ohio State heavy hitter named Panthers' under-the-radar rookie for 2025
In less than three weeks, the 2025 NFL preseason kicks off in Canton, Ohio, when the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions clash in the Hall of Fame Game.
Meanwhile, the offseason predictions continue to roll in. Four Yardbarker writers combined to take a look at all eight divisions in the National Football League, and picked out an under-the-radar rookie for each team for the upcoming season. Eric Smithling handled the NFC South. His selection for the new-look Carolina Panthers was safety Lathan Ransom, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State that could be a difference maker for a team that finished dead last in the league in total defense and points allowed in 2024.
“Ransom could compete for considerable playing time with an impressive camp,” explained Smithling. “In 2024, the fifth-year safety had 76 tackles (9 for loss), an interception and three forced fumbles for national champion Ohio State.”
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this pre-NFL draft scouting report on the 6’0”, 206-pound safety. “Ransom is an experienced starter and natural strong safety with adequate size, all-day toughness and a proactive approach at the position. He plays with decisive eyes and good instincts that place him where he needs to be. He flows hard and fast. He’s a physical striker in run support and as an intimidator over the middle.
“Ransom is at his best playing downhill but can handle split safety duties,” added Zierlein. “He might not have the coverage burst or top-end speed for some individual matchups but does a nice job of sticking to tight ends in man coverage. In total, he’s a disruptive, physical safety who can positively impact games and has future starting potential as a middle-rounder.”
The free-agent addition of former Raiders’ standout Tre’von Moehrig and the fourth-round selection of Ramson make for an intriguing duo that should elevate the Panthers’ defense in terms of physicality.
