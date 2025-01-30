Here's the one thing Cam Newton wouldn't give up for a Super Bowl ring
Cam Newton currently owns the only MVP in Carolina Panthers history. With the way things have gone since then, it looks like that will be true for a very long time. It stands as the peak of the Panthers, as no one ever played that well before and no one has since. It almost resulted in a peak for the rest of his teammates, too.
The Panthers fell short of Newton doing a Hercules impression and carrying them to glory. The faults in the roster were exposed in a Super Bowl 50 loss to the Denver Broncos. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Newton was asked if he'd trade the MVP for a ring. His answer may surprise you.
Cam Newton would rather have his MVP than a ring
Cam Newton is one of 54 individual players to ever win an MVP in the NFL. It is truly a peak that so few ever reach. Of course, the position he played helped, but it's an indisputable fact that 2015 Cam Newton was one of the best players to walk the earth.
He would apparently not trade that fact for a Super Bowl win. Stephen A. Smith asked him, and the former Panthers star was blunt. “What’s more important, impact or championships?” Newton said via NBC Sports. “Brad Johnson won a Super Bowl. Trent Dilfer won a Super Bowl. Respectfully, Nick Foles won a Super Bowl.”
Newton said it ultimately comes down to whether or not he did what he could do. He can only control himself, not the 52 other people on the roster or even the 10 others on the field with him at a given time. The MVP means he did his job, especially since his weapons were Greg Olsen, Tedd Ginn, and Philly Brown.
“I know that’s not the popular pick,” Newton went on. “My take is I’m taking individual success because I did my job.” It boils down to whether or not Newton wants to be remembered like Trent Dilfer or Cam Newton. Even with the Super Bowl loss, everyone remembers Newton a lot more fondly.
Personally, having that Super Bowl would be nice. The Panthers have had two shots at it and come up short, and there's never a guarantee that you'll ever get that chance again. The day after Super Bowl 50 was a sad, dark day in Charlotte. To trade the MVP to reverse that is something I would probably do, and Panthers fans would probably do it, too.
However, it's really hard to fault Newton here. He was let down by his team all the time. He performed Superman-like carries of the roster time and again, and he was rewarded with a personal award that cements him as an all-time player. To remove that would be a tall ask, one that Newton wouldn't do. Sure, it's a little selfish, but the logic is sound.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers urged to steal back key starter from Commanders
Bryce Young lands in the wrong tier of NFL QB rankings
What Greg Olsen said about Bryce Young’s big turnaround