REPORT: Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Statistics
The Kansas City Chiefs are days away from competing for history, and lucky for head coach Andy Reid, his star quarterback is very familiar with the Super Bowl stage. About to compete in his fifth Super Bowl, Mahomes has a 3-1 record thus far into his career, but could quickly add an extension to his trophy case.
Mahomes has the chance to become a four time Super Bowl champion before the age of 30, and while he has humbly stated it is not about him, all eyes will be watching his every move. The pressure of the moment hasn't gotten to Mahomes before in the past, and it shouldn't now.
The Chiefs quarterback has been phenomenal in his four Super Bowl appearances, let's take a look at the statistics he has dropped over the four previous games.
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs Vs 49ers
In his first Super Bowl appearance, Mahomes and the Chiefs did the unthinkable by coming back in the fourth quarter to take down the San Fransisco 49ers by the final score of 31-20. Mahomes and the offense broke through for 21 points in the fourth quarter, which boosted the Chiefs quarterback's numbers.
In the victory, Mahomes had 26 completions go for 286 passing yards, passing two touchdowns, rushing for one of his own, and throwing two interceptions. The interception blemish did not hold Mahomes back as he averaged 6.8 yards per pass.
Super Bowl LV: Chiefs Vs Buccaneers
Mahomes second Super Bowl appearance did not go according to plan as he and the rest of the Chiefs team were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 31-9. Mahomes struggled in this Super Bowl appearance but since has not repeated the lack of production.
In the game, Mahomes had 26 completions go for 270 passing yards, unable to score a single touchdown, and threw two interceptions. The lack of production gave Mahomes a 53.1% success rate, his lowest in a Super Bowl game.
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs Vs Eagles
In his third Super Bowl appearance, Mahomes saw his lowest completions and passing yards in his third go around. Completing 21 of 27 pass attempts and throwing for 182 yards, Mahomes still found a way to get the job done.
Ending his interception streak, Mahomes was flawless, dropping a goose egg in that interception statistic slot. He also threw three touchdowns, as the Chiefs scored in every quarter to get the job done against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs Vs 49ers Part II
Mahomes and the Chiefs took down the San Fransisco 49ers in their second meeting in the game of all games. Mahomes continued his previous success against San Fransisco in the rematch, this time, coming back in overtime to secure their second straight Super Bowl win.
In the game, Mahomes had 34 completions go for 333 passing yards, the most completions and passing yards for Mahomes in his Super Bowl career. In the strongest effort yet, Mahomes threw two touchdowns and one interception.
Which leads us to the rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Mahomes will look to improve on his 182 passing yards he dropped in game one of this Super Bowl series. The Chiefs are one step away from greatness, all they need now is to win it.