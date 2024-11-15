Patriots Lagging WR Nearing End of Road?
The New England Patriots ended up having a very quiet NFL trade deadline, which was a major surprise.
Rumors were running rampant that the team was expected to trade a wide receiver. Both Kendrick Bourne and K.J. Osborn came up often in the rumor mill. However, neither player was moved.
Looking closer at Bourne in particular, the veteran wideout simply has been unable to carve out a role for himself. He started the season injured and has not been able to get things going.
Entering Week 11, the 29-year-old wideout has only caught eight passes for 70 yards on the year.
With that being said, Devon Platana of Chowder & Champions has suggested that the franchise could move on from Bourne during the offseason.
"Even though Bourne has two years remaining on his contract, that doesn't mean he's safe. According to Spotrac, the Patriots can save $5.1 million if they trade or release him in the offseason and that number jumps up to $6.5 million if they wait until after June 1, 2025."
At this point in time, the writing seems to be on the wall for Bourne. He was a healthy scratch last week in the Patriots' win over the Chicago Bears. Bourne didn't play a single snap.
Coming into the season, many thought that when Bourne was healthy he would become the team's No. 1 wide receiver. He was expected to be a key target for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
That has not materialized to this point.
Should New England choose to move on from Bourne during the NFL offseason, there are quite a few teams who would likely consider him. The Patriots might even be able to find a trade to net a late-round draft pick for him.
All of that being said, expect to see the two parties part ways in the offseason. Barring a major change, the end of the road for Bourne is coming in New England.
