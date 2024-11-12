Dolphins Urged to Pursue Former Patriots QB
Not long ago, Mac Jones was viewed as the face of the future for the New England Patriots. Things have changed dramatically over the last couple of years.
Drake Maye is now the franchise quarterback for the Patriots, while Jones is the backup for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jones ended up making his first start of the season in Week 10. The game did not go as he had planned.
When everything was said and done, Jones completed 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 111 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He did score a touchdown on the ground.
At 26 years old, Jones' career outlook does not look favorable. He's appearing more and more likely to be a backup for the rest of his career. However, he could still end up being a quality backup.
Now, a new team is being urged to consider pursuing him during the upcoming NFL offseason.
Bleacher Report has suggested that the Miami Dolphins should target Jones in free agency. They think he would be a better backup behind Tua Tagovailoa than what the Dolphins have been dealing with over the last couple of years.
"Backup quarterback is an important position for everyone. It might be most important in Miami moving forward. It's an unfortunate reality that Tagovailoa's injury history, which includes multiple concussions, has to be considered as the Dolphins are building their roster moving forward. The quarterback has only played all 17 games in a season once in five years. Someone like Mac Jones, who is still trying to resurrect his career after failings in New England, could be interested in going to Miami. His accuracy could make him a good fit in Mike McDaniel's offense and would give the Dolphins the ability to continue running a watered-down version of their offense when their franchise quarterback is out."
Throughout his young career, the 26-year-old Jones has played in 45 games. He has completed 66 percent of his pass attempts for 9,057 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions. Those numbers are not horrible any any stretch.
During his time with New England, there were many moments that Jones flashed star potential. He simply could not turn those flashes into consistency.
Miami would be wise to sign a piece like Jones. He wouldn't be coming in to be a starter, but he would have a better chance to keep the Dolphins alive in the event of another injury to Tagovailoa.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Jones as he looks to resurrect his NFL career.
