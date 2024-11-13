Cowboys Sign Former Patriots QB
The New England Patriots have seen another former quarterback find a new home. After seeing Bailey Zappe land with the Cleveland Browns not long ago, Will Grier is the latest quarterback to land a new NFL contract.
As shared by the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations account on X, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with Grier.
Grier spent a very short period of time with the Patriots. Last season, New England signed Grier off of the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. While he never played in a game, he did spend some time on the roster.
Originally drafted with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Grier has only played in two NFL games. Those two games came back in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers.
In those two appearances, Grier ended up completing 28 of his 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. Clearly, those numbers have not helped him find his way back on the field.
Dallas is being forced to make this move following the news that Dak Prescott will miss the rest of the season.
Prescott suffered a partially torn hamstring and weighed his options before deciding to undergo season-ending surgery. It's the option that he feels will give him the best opportunity to get back to full health the fastest.
Without Prescott, the Cowboys are obviously in serious trouble. Heading into Week 11 action, they are just 3-6 and seem to be heading in a direction that could bring about major changes, including at head coach.
As for the Patriots, they hold a 3-7 record. After winning last week, New England is no longer in the drivers seat for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Fans love to see the Patriots win, but in some ways getting the top pick would be a major win as the team could add a talent like Travis Hunter.
All of that being said, the story at hand is Grier signing with Dallas. He's unlikely to see playing time, as he will be sitting behind both Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.
