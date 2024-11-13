Patriots Legend Heaps Massive Praise Upon Star Defender
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been one of the few bright spots on the team this season, and an NFL legend has taken notice.
Former Patriots star Ty Law has very high hopes for Gonzalez and revealed his thoughts on the young defensive back this week.
“He’s up next,” Law said, via Tim Crowley of NESN. “I think he has the most upside of anybody on the team. He has that type of talent. He’s getting close to playing at that Pro Bowl level. I think when you talk about the next great cornerback that’s playing for New England, if he can stay healthy, that’s Christian Gonzalez.”
If anyone knows a good cornerback when they see one, it's Law.
Law spent the first decade of his NFL career in New England from 1995 through 2004, making four trips to the Pro Bowl while also earning a couple of First-Team All-Pro selections with the Pats.
The Hall-of-Famer is widely considered one of the best cornerbacks of his era, so his opinion should be highly respected.
Meanwhile, Gonzalez has logged 42 tackles, an interception and six passes defended thus far in 2024. Teams even called the Patriots to inquire about Gonzalez at the trade deadline, but they were shot down.
Gonzalez, who played his collegiate football at the University of Oregon, was selected by New England with the 17th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He was limited to just four games during his rookie campaign due to a season-ending shoulder injury, but many viewed him as a breakout candidate heading into 2024.
The 22-year-old has certainly established himself as an impressive young defender, and the future looks bright for Gonzalez.
The Pats are 3-7 and will face the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.
