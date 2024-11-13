Analyst Questions Patriots' Decision With Frustrated WR
New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn hasn't been shy about expressing his frustrations this season, as the 2024 campaign has certainly been a disappointing one for him.
Many felt the Patriots would trade the veteran pass-catcher at the trade deadline, but New England decided to hold on to him. There were also reports that the Pats could release Osborn, but he remains on the roster heading into Week 11.
In fact, he played more snaps than DeMario Douglas and Ja'Lynn Polk during the Patriots' win over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, and Mike Giardi of The Boston Sports Journal is a bit perplexed.
"Kayshon Boutte led all the pass catchers with 62 [snaps], playing maybe his best game of the year, while K.J. Osborn (29) out-snapped DeMario Douglas (27) and Polk (26)," Giardi wrote. "I'd argue the point of playing Osborn, especially after he caused drama post-London, but Pop isn't a blocker, and Polk is still trying to get his feet underneath him (touchdown notwithstanding)."
So, essentially, Giardi is saying that head coach Jerod Mayo may have felt obligated to play Osborn for legitimate purposes, but that New England may have been better off giving the opportunities to other players (like Douglas and Polk, for example).
The Pats signed Osborn in free agency after largely striking out on the wide receiver position. The team had initially hoped to land Calvin Ridley, but he spurned New England in favor of the Tennessee Titans.
Osborn spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings and carved out a role as a reliable No. 3 receiver. In his final season with the Vikings in 2023, he caught 48 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns.
It seemed that the 27-year-old would receive a pretty big opportunity for touches in Foxborough, but that obviously has not come to fruition.
