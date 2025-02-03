Patriots Predicted to Snatch Rising Star WR
The New England Patriots will absolutely be on the hunt for playmakers during the NFL offseason, and they will surely exhaust all avenues to land them.
The Patriots have tons of cap room to add some pieces in free agency, and they may also want to pursue some big trades.
Plus, New England will certainly be seeking tantalizing talents in the NFL Draft.
There will definitely be a lot of intriguing wide receiver options available even after Day 1, and the Pats should keep an eye on a number of them.
Pro Football Network has the Patriots zeroing in on one in particular and is projecting them to select Oregon Ducks star Tez Johnson in the third round.
"Taking a wide receiver early like this is hardly the Patriots giving up on their 2024 NFL Draft picks — it’s just taking a shot on another talented receiver for Drake Maye," PFN wrote. "Tez Johnson is an undersized weapon but one who feasts out of the slot with his speed, agility, and spatial awareness against zone coverage."
Johnson is coming off of an impressive 2024 campaign in which he caught 83 passes for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was even better during his debut season at Oregon in 2023, when he hauled in 86 receptions for 1,182 yards and 10 scores.
The 22-year-old began his collegiate career at Troy and spent his first three seasons there before transferring to the Ducks.
Many have concerns about Johnson's slight frame, but his explosivenesss compensates for his lack of size and could make him a potentially lethal weapon on the NFL level.
New England desperately needs weapons, so stocking up on as many as possible would certainly be a swell idea in the coming months.
