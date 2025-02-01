Patriots Linked to Potential Trade for Cowboys Superstar
The New England Patriots have a whole lot of roster holes to fill this offseason, and while their most obvious needs are on offense, they also need to patch up their defense, as well.
One of the Patriots' most glaring holes is at pass rusher, as they finished dead last in the NFL with a meager 28 sacks this past season.
New England has been connected to some of the upcoming free-agent edge rushers, but could the Pats try and swing for the fences?
The topic was recently discussed on the Patriots Talk podcast, where Tom Curran and Phil Perry of NBC Sports wondered if the Patriots could try to pursue a trade for Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
"I like that idea," Perry said. "I don't think the Cowboys would ever do it, I don't think the Patriots would ever do it. I would do it. Premium position, Tom, so you know you're going to get high-end play from him for a long time, hopefully."
It seemed pretty clear that both Curran and Perry were using Parsons as a pie-in-the-sky example, but it may not be incredibly outlandish.
Parsons is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, and thanks to the massive extensions the Cowboys handed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, they have a rather complicated financial situation.
Plus, Parsons was not too happy that Dallas fired Mike McCarthy, and the Cowboys just completed a very disappointing 7-10 campaign.
Could Parsons become frustrated enough to request a trade, especially if he is unable to secure a new contract with Dallas in the early stages of the offseason?
Or could the Cowboys maybe even decide to try and gather a haul for him?
The chances of Parsons being dealt are probably slim, but if he does become available, it would not be the least bit surprising if the Patriots come knocking.
