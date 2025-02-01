Insider Reveals 'Obvious' Patriots Free Agent Target
The New England Patriots are slated to have a ton of cap room heading into the offseason. As a matter of fact, they are projected to have more available money than any other team in the NFL.
So, clearly, the Patriots have the financial means to address their biggest problem areas.
Perhaps their biggest hole is along the offensive line, where New England may have fielded the worst unit in football this past season.
Protecting Drake Maye will be paramount moving forward, so the Pats need to ensure that they rectify this massive issue.
The Patriots recently hired Doug Marrone to be their offensive line coach, so during a recent mailbag with Phil Perry of NBC Sports, a fan wondered if New England would sign some players with connections to Marrone.
Perry then revealed who he felt was a very evident free-agent target offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
"One obvious name would be Cam Robinson, Jules," Perry wrote. "He was drafted in the second round when Doug Marrone was the head coach in Jacksonville. For someone like Marrone, with the extensive offensive line coaching experience he has, to spend a second-rounder on a player would suggest that he believes strongly in the guy."
Robinson was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent the first seven-and-a-half years of his career in Jacksonville before being dealt to the Minnesota Vikings back at the trade deadline.
Perry added that while Robinson played for Marrone "a long time ago," he is one of the best tackles slated to hit the open market, so it makes sense for the Pats to be interested in him.
Robinson registered a 70.4 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus this past year.
