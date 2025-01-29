Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Slams NFL Insider
New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick made the move to college football this season, joining the North Carolina Tar Heels as their head football coach.
While he may not be a part of the NFL anymore, he has remained very vocal about the league as a whole.
Most recently, Belichick took aim at a current NFL insider. He is clearly not a fan of Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
"Pro Football Talk isn't a good source for me. We'll be on the field in just over a month and we're already in the middle of our offseason program," Belichick said.
Florio has been a very polarizing reporter. There are some who like him and many who don't. Clearly, Belichick falls into the latter category.
Belichick is now focused on turning the North Carolina football program into a national championship contender. He has gotten off to a good start, landing some key commitments and transfer portal additions that should help the Tar Heels start winning in the near future.
Every Patriots fan is going to enjoy watching Belichick back on the sidelines. Thankfully, no one is going to have to see him coaching another NFL team.
With Belichick making more public appearances on talk shows and podcasts, fans have had a chance to see much more of his personaltiy. Even this comment about Florio had some humor to it, but it also shows some raw emotion of dislike from the legendary head coach.
Hopefully, he will be able to find success at North Carolina. If there is anyone who could make the leap from the NFL to the college ranks and build a championship winner it would be Belichick.
New England fans are going to be rooting him on every step of the way in his new coaching venture.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!