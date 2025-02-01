Seahawks Floated as Trade Team for Patriots QB
The New England Patriots already have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, but the funny thing is that the Patriots drafted Maye and another signal-caller last April.
That other quarterback was Joe Milton III.
Milton made his NFL debut in New England's season finale and was impressive, going 22-for-29 with 241 yards and a touchdown.
As a result of his strong showing and his tantalizing talent as a whole, Milton has become a rather popular trade candidate heading into the offseason, and in a recent mailbag with Phil Perry of NBC Sports, a fan asked if the Seattle Seahawks could represent a destination for Milton.
Perry was intrigued, although he did not think the Seahawks would approve of the fan's proposal of Milton and a second-round pick for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and a third-rounder.
"Probably Seattle, Bob," Perry wrote when asked who would say no to the deal. "Although I'll admit it's an interesting proposal by you. If you figure Joe Milton could potentially yield a third-rounder in a trade, and if you figure a realistic return for D.K. Metcalf would be a second-rounder, then that adds up. Plus, Geno Smith is 34 years old and headed into a contract year."
Seattle did acquire Sam Howell in a trade with the Washington Commanders last offseason, so it's entirely possible the Seahawks view him as Smith's eventual successor.
But it could never hurt to add some competition, especially considering how unproven Howell is.
Perhaps the Seahawks would be willing to swing a trade for Milton, but without surrendering Metcalf in the process.
The thing is, Milton was a sixth-round pick and has only thrown 29 passes on the NFL level, so it's hard to imagine him holding that much value right now.
Then again, quarterbacks come at a premium in the NFL, so who knows?
