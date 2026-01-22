Patriots Brother Excited to Face Younger Brother in AFC Championship

Back in November, New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss played against the Atlanta Falcons and his brother, Kaden. Fast forward two months, and he'll be able to play another one of his siblings.

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss is in his second season, and will now go head-to-head with his older brother in the AFC championship game next week. When the Patriots linebacker spoke to reporters earlier this week, he opened up about what that moment will mean to his entire family.

"We’re excited," Christian said. "It’s a huge blessing for our family. You know, one of us is going to the Super Bowl one way or the other. So we’re very excited. For me, it’s a little bit of smack talking, a little bit of, we have something between him, and we’ll have a little side bet, and the loser will be reminded forever."

Both players have carved out key roles on their respective teams. They've also never suited up against each other at any level of football.

"It's Special To Me"

"Never played against each other. We’ve never been on the same field at the same time, so it’s special to me," Christian said. "I’m so excited to have this jersey, frame that, have this moment last forever. Because my favorite moment, even up to this point, was playing against my older brother when he was on the Saints.

"And I remember blocking him. He was on punt (coverage), I was on punt return. I came, and I tried to blow him up. We’re laughing the entire way down the field. And out of all my moments, you know, Super Bowl, big plays, all that, that’s probably my favorite one so far, is the one that I’m going to hold on to forever.”

The pair of brothers are part of a larger NFL family. Their father, Luther, spent time with the Broncos and Detroit Lions before returning to Denver to become the team chaplain.

Their other brother -- Noah -- spent two seasons with the Eagles from 2022 to 2023, coinciding with Christian during the team's trip to the Super Bowl that year.

For the AFC title game, will both Elliss brothers be on the field at the same time?

“I hope so. I think he’s on all four, and I’m on a few, so I really hope they try to put him on me,” Elliss stated. "I’m excited. I’m really excited for that opportunity to be able to play against him. It’s not something you get often."

