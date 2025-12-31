Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Responds to Christian Barmore Legal Situation

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel began to address an extensive media contingent prior to his team’s Week 18 first practice, he know that nearly all eyes and ears would be fixed on the status of defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Just a few short hours earlier, it was reported that Barmore had been charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member. The misdemeanor charge stems from an alleged incident in Mansfield, MA on Aug. 8.

Unfortunately for those expecting to hear from the Pats’ veteran defender, Vrabel advised that Barmore would neither be available for media questioning, nor at practice due to an illness. Still, the ‘HC of the NEP’ provided some additional detail on Barmore’s status with the club.

”It’s an ongoing legal matter,” Vrabel advised. “These are allegations. We’ve made a statement, We’ve taken the allegations very seriously, and what comes of that — I think we’ll have another discussion. I don’t jump to any sort of conclusions right now and let the process just take its toll.”

The team statement — which Vrabel referenced — specifically mentioned that the Patriots “were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner.” Therefore, the information coincides with Vrabel’s assertions of Barmore’s charges not coming as a surprise to the team.

“I’m not really sure the timeline… like I said, these aren’t a surprise that today and yesterday [referencing the charges filed against receiver Stefon Diggs] this came out,” Vrabel added. “We [found out] when they were able to make us aware from the court filings and some things like that. I want to be respectful of what you guys have to do, but we also have to be respectful of what our players are trying to do.”

Christian Barmore is One of the Patriots’ Top Defensive Linemen

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A standout defenisve tackle at the University of Alabama, Barmore was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. This season, the 26-year-old has appeared in 16 games while compiling 26 total tackles, nine quarterback hits, three tackles-for-loss and one sack.

He missed the entirety of 2024 training camp and the preseason due to suffering from blood clots in his lungs. He eventually made his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games.

Still, there have been instances in which Vrabel has been required to rein-in the 6-foot-5, 315-pound defender. During the final play of New England’s Week 17 victory over the New York Jets, Barmore was jumped on by Jets’ rookie Armand Membou while he was lying on the turf as time expired. Barmore quickly became heated and started jawing with the Jets rookie. While no penalties were levied, heated words were exchanged as Vrabel worked to calm his star defensive lineman.

While Vrabel expressed the organization’s intent for strict compliance with league regulations, he also advised that

”These are allegations … things that we have to handle,” Vrabel said. “Every day there are distractions, some smaller than others. I’m confident that we’ll focus on the Dolphins, and those two individuals that you mentioned (Diggs and Barmore) will be able to handle the ongoing legal process.”

As for Barmore, the goal appears to be an exoneration of charge, made further evident by a recently released statement by his attorney David Meier — who is also representing Diggs in his legal proceedings.

"We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place. Based on the facts and the law, we expect that this personal matter will be resolved in the near future and both parties will move forward together."

