Patriots Open As Super Bowl LX Underdogs Against Seahawks

Eleven years after Super Bowl XLIX, the same two teams are set to do battle once again. Super Bowl LX is set for two weeks between the AFC champion New England Patriots and NFC champion Seattle Seahawks -- with the Seahawks opening up as small favorites.

Opening betting lines for the NFL's biggest game, with Seattle projected to win by 3.5 points (according to DraftKings Sportsbook), and rightfully so. The Seahawks' defense can be argued as one of the best in the league, finishing first in expected points added over the entirety of the regular season.

On the other side, the offense has a number of weapons. Quarterback Sam Darnold, once a castoff from the New York Jets, led his team to the Super Bowl in his first year with the Seahawks. Though they lost Zach Charbonnet for the year due to injury, Kenneth Walker still provides a lot of burst and speed running the ball. Through the air, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has turned into one of the game's top young wideouts.

It will be a tough test for the Patriots, who are coming off a 10-7 win over the AFC's top-seeded Denver Broncos in the conference title game. Led by 23-year-old Drake Maye under center, the Patriots have found ways to win football games in all phases. Offensively, a myriad of wideouts and weapons make life easy for the MVP-candidate Maye. On the other side, they boast one of the best rushing defenses the league has seen in recent years.

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium.

It will be a rematch of what some people argue is the best Super Bowl in history. Back in 2014, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson went head-to-head in Glendale, Arizona, for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. Down by 10 points, Brady led a fierce comeback against the Legion of Boom Seahawks secondary to claim a 28-24 lead.

The Patriots Are Underdogs To Open Up Super Bowl LX

Of course, the game was over after undrafted free agent Malcolm Butler's iconic goal line interception to seal the Patriots' fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The new era teams, led by new head coaches (Mike Vrabel is in his first year with the Patriots, Mike Macdonald is in his second with Seattle), have a shot to make history under the cloud of prior history. It should be fun.

"Well, it’s a group effort," Vrabel said following the win. "It just wasn’t me. Again, I stand up in front of you guys, and I am thankful of the people that are around us in that building in our program. You have to come together, and you have to do what’s best for the team and from a personnel standpoint, from a coaching standpoint, and from the players. You get everybody to believe in something and to buy in. Again, that doesn’t come without adversity. You have to have adversity."

