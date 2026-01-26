Mike Vrabel Gives Funny Warning to Patriots After Beating Broncos

Due to the weather across the country and the fact that the New England Patriots want to celebrate their conference championship, the team will remain in Denver overnight. That comes with some caveats, however.

When asked about head coach Mike Vrabel's message to the team following the Patriots' 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos, star defensive tackle Milton Williams told reporters what the rules were.

"No curfew tonight," Williams, who had a couple of interior pressures in the win, said. "But the bus leaving at eight in the morning, so if you ain't on it, you ain't playing in the (Super) Bowl."

Reporters, obviously, wanted to clarify. Did he really say that?

"Oh yeah," Williams continued. "I ain't playing."

The Patriots Will Stay The Night In Denver

It was a full team effort for the Patriots to earn the celebration. After a Divisional Round win where they found the end zone four times, the Patriots scratched and clawed their way into Denver. An early 7-0 deficit later turned into a tie game by halftime. Missed field goals by both teams, plus shaky punting, were a perfect complement to the conditions.

And as the sky opened up, the Patriots ran their way to the Super Bowl.

"What an atmosphere," quarterback Drake Maye said postgame. "How about our defense? We’ve got to win to go win one more. We’re gonna play better. We’ve got more work to do. I’m so proud of this team. It took everybody."

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) reacts after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Vrabel, he's been on Super Bowl rosters. As a player, he won three. Williams -- coming in free agency by way of Philadelphia -- won it last year. Cornerback Carlton Davis took home a ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. But for most of this roster, this experience is something they've never come close to reaching.

So it's only fitting that they can be treated with a fun night in Denver.

It's the first AFC title for the storied franchise since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick took home their ninth in 2018. For Vrabel, it's his first as a head coach. All year, he's stressed to the players that they need to enjoy the journey they're on.

Now, on a chilly Colorado night, the team is enjoying the taste of what a Super Bowl might taste like.

It's alright to let loose a bit.

