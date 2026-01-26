Patriots' Drake Maye Just Did Something Tom Brady Never Did

For how much New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drake Maye are compared, the younger one just did something unheard of in the history of the franchise.

The 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos, highlighted by timely turnovers and a lot of late-game snowflakes, sent the revitalized Patriots to Super Bowl LX. In the process, the 23-year-old Maye went into Empower Field at Mile High Stadium to beat the Broncos.

Even Brady didn't do that, whether it was against Jake Pummer or Hall of Fame counterpart Peyton Manning.

In four previous games, the Patriots came up short when facing the Broncos on the road. The postseason road would often be thwarted, and three of Brady's postseason losses came at the hands of Denver. For Maye, he's 1-for-1.

It wasn't the cleanest game by any accounts for the quarterback. Shaky offensive line play limited the Patriots' offense. What looked like the 2013 and 2015 AFC championship losses came back to show their ugly head. Special teams woes didn't put them in good field position. Soft defense put them behind the eight-ball.

Drake Maye: AFC Champion In Year Two

And yet, the Patriots didn't waver. A 7-7 tie heading into halftime gave the team hope. Maye, who went 10-for-21 passing, 86 yards and one rushing touchdown, was able to settle in to make just enough plays. His legs extended drives that looked lost. Heading into the fourth quarter, Maye was the leading rusher for either team with 64 yards.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But Maye did what the team drafted him for. Ball placement on his throws, knowing when to sail it out of bounds and managing the clock. It all came together on the white field in Denver. He took five sacks, certainly going to leave a mark in the morning. He'll also have an AFC champions hat and t-shirt on his mantle as he ices those bruises.

Brady crumbled in his three chances to win in Denver. The offense on those teams wasn't cohesive, and the Broncos' defense pummeled the visitors all game. These Patriots aren't the ones of the 2000s and 2010s. Instead, it took until they got their new quarterback to bring those memories back.

Sure, Brady is the greatest of all time. Going to the Super Bowl was ho-hum for him. This region, after years of bad football, craved someone to truly carry the torch. Cam Newton came and went after one season. Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Jacoby Brissett fizzled out.

It took a revamped roster to go with their new head coach to get this far. The culture had taken a dip. Maye helped bring it back. His calmness, the trait his teammates continually praise, shined bright in Denver.

In two weeks, it will also shine bright on the NFL's brightest stage.

