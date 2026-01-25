Former Patriots TE Recalls Iconic Playoff Tackle

With just more than a minute left in the third quarter, and the New England Patriots trailing the Denver Broncos 10-6 in the 2005 AFC Divisional Round, Tom Brady threw a bad interception to Champ Bailey in the end zone.

Bailey was off to the races. On his tail was Benjamin Watson, the second-year tight end who had caught just 29 passes all regular season.

With what appeared to be a surefire 100-yard pick-six, Bailey slowed down at the goal line. Watson — hot on the cornerback’s tail — smashed into him, popping the ball loose out of bounds. It appeared to have gone through the back of the end zone and given the Patriots possession of the ball.

It wasn’t, and after a lengthy review, what still remains a bad call stood on the field. Now 20 years later, and as the Patriots and Broncos are set to do battle in Denver once again in the 2025 AFC championship, Watson spoke to Patriots on SI about his memories of the now-iconic play.

“Whenever there’s a turnover, it’s always the offense’s job to get the player down in order to help the defense,” Watson said. “I was just trying to do my job to help the team win a playoff game. Plus, I didn’t want to give up if I had the ability to catch him.”

Watson remembers his thoughts on the sideline during the official review. He recalls hitting Bailey and seeing the ball fly somewhere out of bounds.

"I had no idea where the ball went,” Watson said, “but I was hoping for the touchback.”

The play is so engrained into New England’s football history that Mike Vrabel was asked about it during a press conference leading up to the game.

“(Watson) with the great effort play,” the head coach said when asked about any recollections from playing in Denver. “No, we try to use, as of now – and again, that's a phenomenal play – try to glorify our guys' efforts right now. Not to discredit what Ben did that night, but try to show our guys doing the things that we've asked them to do. So, that's where we've kind of trended to lately.”

The Patriots didn’t go on to win the game. With Mike Anderson leading the way, the Broncos used their unbelievable field position to punch it in, increasing the lead to 17-6. It was a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, as the Broncos knocked out the visitors 27-13.

Watson's Tackle Become An Iconic Play In Patriots History

With the advancements in technology, Watson believes that if it had happened in 2025 instead of 2005, the outcome could have fallen in New England’s favor.

“I think they got the call wrong,” Watson said. “There were no pylon cameras back then, but that was a huge call that could have gave us another opportunity to possess the ball.”

The 2005 loss was one of four postseason losses by the Patriots at the hands of Broncos in the Mile High City. Can this team turn the tide, and do something that previous teams weren’t able to do?

Watching as a fan, Watson thinks this team has what it takes.

“I really like the explosive plays they created, especially in the run game and the tenacity they play with on defense,” Watson said. “(Running back TreVeyon) Henderson, (linebacker Christian) Elliss, (wide receiver Stefon) Diggs (and quarterback Drake) Maye are fun to watch.”

