Patriots to Play Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots are heading to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX, and they now know who their opponent will be.

In a tough NFC Championship matchup between two division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks were able to edge out the Los Angeles Rams and advance to face off against the Patriots.

This will mark the second time the Patriots and Seahawks have met in the Super Bowl. The first time was 11 years ago, when the two teams met in Arizona and Marcus Butler famously intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line in one of the most stunning Super Bowls of all time.

Now the Patriots will look to grab another win against the Seahawks in the biggest football stage in the world.

Patriots vs. Seahawks Becomes Super Bowl Matchup

The Pats will have to face a tough Seahawks offense, which scored 31 points to beat the Rams at home inside Lumen Field. It was a very different game than the Patriots had against the Broncos, where snow made it very difficult for either offense to get much done.

However, the Super Bowl will be in a sunnier climate in Northern California, where the Seahawks play once a year already as members of the NFC West. There could be an advantage for the Seahawks, but Patriots fans always travel well, and they should be able to put up a good fight against Seattle.

The Seahawks have resurrected the career of quarterback Sam Darnold, who came to the team as a free agent signing back in March 2025.

He signed a three-year, $100 million contract after a successful season as the Minnesota Vikings' backup. He was thrust into the starting role when rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy suffered an injury in the offseason, and he has run with the opportunity that was given to him. Two years later, he is leading the Seahawks into the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

The Patriots' defense will have to do everything in their power to try and contain Sam Darnold. If they play the way they have in the playoffs so far, it should be a very intriguing game.

The Patriots have played three of the top five defenses in the playoffs so far, and Seattle has another high-level defensive unit to go against. The Seahawks ranked sixth in yards allowed this season.

It will be a long two weeks before the Super Bowl, but the Pats can now prepare fully against the Seahawks.

