Five Patriots to Watch in AFC Championship Game vs. Broncos

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for their AFC championship game showdown with the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, each player on their game day roster is hoping to do his part to help the Pats punch their ticket to Super Bowl LX.

The 2025 Patriots have enjoyed one of the most improbable turnarounds in league history. The club improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They can become the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. The Patriots have done that two different times in their history, reaching the Super Bowl in 1996 after a 6-10 finish the year before and reaching the Super Bowl in 2001 a year after finishing with a 5-11 record.

The Pats and Broncos faced each other in the conference championship game in 2013 and 2015, with both games having been played in Denver and resulting in Broncos’ wins. A victory this week would be the Patriots' first postseason win in games that were played in Denver.

Though many of New England's notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field.

Drake Maye

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws in the first quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Maye is about to become the first quarterback since 2015 to face a top-five total defense in each of his first three playoff games, As such, he will have his hands full at Mile High. Despite an MVP-caliber performance in the regular-season, the Pats’ second-year phenom has also had his share of struggles with ball security in the postseason. Throughout the past two games, he has fumbled the ball six times, losing three. He has also thrown two interceptions. In order to reverse that trend, Maye needs to get back to solid fundamentals. Fortunately for the Patriots, he will steer the ship back in the proper direction against Denver.

In order to have success against the Broncos’ preventive unit, Maye must not only protect the football, but also rid himself of it early — by either making the throw before the three-step, or by utilizing his athleticism on the ground. In doing so, he can help to mitigate the impact of both linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive end Zach Allen, who excel in generating pressure against opposing quarterbacks.

Will Campbell

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While Campbell’s struggles during his first two postseason games have been well publicized, the LSU product continues to have the confidence of both his teammates and coaches. He will need as much support as he can get when matched against one of the NFL’s best speed rushers in Broncos’ linebacker Nik Bonitto.

The Pats rookie must make every effort counter Bonitto’s speed, while also keeping an eye on his patented bull-rush fake — a phantom rush which leads to an edge route to the quarterback. The Pats may look to protect Campbell by using chip blocks, extra blockers, or run-heavy looks with two tight ends or an extra tackle. However, he will need his best game of the season to keep Maye upright and protected.

Hunter Henry

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) cannot make a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

In an effort to help Maye shed the ball quickly, he may be wise to target the intermediate area of the field on early downs — and look to sure-handed, sizable targets in the red-zone. In that regard, who could be a better target than the Patriots top tight end and team captain.

Henry is at his best when attacking the intermediate areas of the field. While widely praised for his versatility, the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. Should he find success against the softer part of the Broncos’ defense, Henry may once again be in line for a big day at Mile High.

Christian Gonzalez

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) makes a catch during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While New England hopes to limit Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham from using the deep passing game to his advantage, the former Pats backup is still likely to test his arm strength against their secondary. As a result, Stidham will be looking for Denver’s top receiver Courtland Sutton in big-play situations.

Sutton is a multi-faceted weapon, capable of winning his battles on hitches, slants, digs, and vertical routes. As such, he has been targeted on 21.3 percent of Denver's targets. Conversely, Gonzalez is arguably at his best in man coverage. However, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback makes him a potential asset in zone. As such, he appears poised to make life difficult for Evers and his pass catchers in this conference championship showdown.

K’Lavon Chaisson

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With linebacker Harold Landry sidelined due to a knee injury, Chaisson will be expected to lead New England’s pass rush. In addition to his stellar regular season performance, the veteran linebacker has arguably been at his most impressive during the Patriots' two postseason appearances. Chaisson has compiled three sacks, seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble and 14 pressures — the most pressures for any defender in this postseason. To say that he is playing at another level in the playoffs might actually be an understatement.

In an effort to keep Stidham stymied against an aggresive Patriots front, Pats defensive play-caller Zack Kuhr will provide a mixture of disguised coverages and blitz packages. As Stidham has experienced his share of trouble with picking up the blitz, New England’s continuous pressures led by Chaisson, will keep Stidham from reaching his full rhythm in the AFC championship game

