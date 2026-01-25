Patriots' Three Keys to Victory vs. Broncos

For the New England Patriots, all eyes are zoomed in on whether or not they will be able to advance to Super Bowl LX.

To get there, they must first take on the Denver Broncos. Jan. 25 will mark the 16th AFC Championship Game appearance for New England, with that being the second-most in NFL history since 1970.

This time, it will be the Patriots taking on the Broncos with a 3:00 p.m. EST kickoff. The Pats are coming off a 28-16 win in their Divisional round against the Houston Texans after previously beating the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-3, in their Wild Card round matchup.

Here are three key notes for fans to pay attention to for the AFC Championship.

3. The Drake Maye Factor

The game in the Mile High city against the Broncos will mark Maye's first road playoff start for the Patriots.

Through the team's first two playoff games, Maye had six fumbles. The Broncos are known for a strong ability to pressure the quarterback. Maye and his offensive line will have to answer against that and see his play return to that coveted MVP standard.

During the regular season, Maye boasted a 72.0 completion percentage and threw for 31 touchdowns while also running in four scores.

2. The Return of Mack Hollins

New England is looking to see the return of wide receiver Mack Hollins, as the team has officially activated him from injured reserve.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hollins was placed on IR in late December due to an abdominal issue, and through 15 games, he ranked third on the team in receiving yards (550) with three touchdowns.

This will certainly give the Patriots a lineup boost; with Mike D'Abate mentioning correctly that Hollins is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection.

1. Facing the Backup QB

The Patriots will not be taking on Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix, but will instead face the team'sbackup in Jarrett Stidham.

Nix injured his right ankle just three plays before the Broncos advanced to the AFC title game with a 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills. Nix threw for 3,931 yards throughout the year alongside 25 passing touchdowns, while also rushing for five touchdowns and 356 yards.

He will be replaced by Stidham, who was signed by the Broncos as a free agent in 2023 and has only appeared in one game this year — he played four snaps, including a kneel-down to end the game, in the Broncos' 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys back in Week 8.

If the New England defense can exploit the lesser-experienced QB, perhaps the Pats can bring themselves to the Super Bowl and prove the dynasty really has returned.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!