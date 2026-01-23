Patriots Rookie Reacts to Being Named Award Finalist

All season, New England Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has been humble about his success.

Standing in front of his locker ahead of the team’s upcoming game against the Denver Broncos for the AFC title, he fielded questions about him being named one of the league’s five finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The explosive runner was announced as a finalist this week by the NFL, as well as New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Per usual, Henderson was humble and gave the credit elsewhere.

“I’m excited, of course,” he said, per Mark Daniels of MassLive. “It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifices. I just thank God for carrying me through, getting me to this point. I couldn’t have done it without my teammate as well.”

Since being drafted by the Patriots in the second round, Henderson has had an explosive rookie season — when he’s on the field. His 10 touchdowns are the most by a Patriots rookie since Rob Gronkowski in 2010, and his 5.1 yards per carry is a franchise record.

He also paced the team with 1,132 total scrimmage yards.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) following a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“I think the biggest thing is just embracing the hardships and challenges,” Henderson said about what he’s learned this year. “Everything is not always going to go your way. You just have to embrace that. There will be good plays, bad plays. The biggest thing is learning to stay focused and continuing you onto the next play.”

The next stop on this dream season is a trip to Denver, historically a house of horrors for the Patriots in the postseason. With the Patriots leaning on their running game as of late, it will certainly be another heavy workload for Henderson and fellow back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Henderson Has The Chance To Be The First Patriot To Win This Award Since Curtis Martin

“I think the biggest thing is just, like a mind-set,” Henderson said. “We know it’s not going to be easy. I think they’re pretty good all around. You know, they’re a really physical team. You play hard as well. You know? I think that’s a big thing. I know they’ve been in some close games, and so they play all the way through. All four quarters.”

If they do their job this week, Henderson’s first taste of the Super Bowl atmosphere will come in his first season.

“Man, it’s exciting,” Henderson said. “The biggest thing is we don’t want to look too far ahead. We want to stay focused on this game right here and get through this one first. It’s exciting, though.”

