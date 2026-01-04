Patriots’ TreyVeyon Henderson Nears Milestone in Rookie Season

With their Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins set to kick off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into the playoffs.

The Patriots (13-3) enter this matchup on the heels of a 42-10 victory over the New York Jets — a win which also secured the club its first AFC East division title since 2019.

Conversely, the Dolphins (7-9) are fresh off a 20-17 Week 17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And rookie RB TreVeon Henderson is set to notch a record in the Patriots books.

TreVeyon Henderson Chasing Patriots History

Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson is knocking on the door of history. He needs just 142 rushing yards in Week 18 to become the first Patriots rookie to hit the 1,000-yard mark since Robert Edwards did it back in 1998. Rare air.

The league has noticed. NFL Rumors jumped on X this week and dropped a list of running backs with a legit shot at cracking 1,000 rushing yards this season, and Henderson’s name was right there in the mix.

#NFL RB's who could get 1,000 yards rushing on Sunday#Bengals Chase Brown - 947#Packers Josh Jacobs - 929#Steelers Jaylen Warren - 892#Raiders Ashton Jeanty - 888 #Patriots TreVeon Henderson - 858 pic.twitter.com/j392SlzUiH — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 4, 2026

Henderson was the Patriots’ second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and one of Mike Vrabel’s first big offensive bets in Foxborough. Vrabel knew the offense lacked juice. Henderson was drafted to fix that. Once he got his reps, he delivered. After a 2024 season where Drake Maye had almost no true big-play help, Henderson finally gave the offense a home-run hitter.

Despite being eased in early, his role was limited in eight of the first nine games, the rookie still stacked 851 rushing yards, averaged 5.1 yards per carry, and punched in seven touchdowns across 16 games. Four of those scores came from 50+ yards out, the kind of explosive plays this offense had been starving for. Add in 35 catches for 221 yards and a receiving touchdown, and it’s easy to argue he’d already be over 1,000 if the training wheels came off sooner.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

What separates Henderson is his versatility. He runs angry, catches clean, and holds up in pass protection. Making him a legit three-down problem in Josh McDaniels’ game plan against the Dolphins’ defense.

And the accolades are starting to roll in. As the regular season wraps and playoff mode kicks in, ESPN officially named Henderson to its 2025 All-Rookie Team, a well-earned nod for a player who didn’t just flash, but flat-out produced once given the keys.

If Week 18 goes the way Patriots fans hope, Henderson won’t just be playoff fuel. He’ll also be rewriting franchise history

